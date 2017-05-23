1998 Audi TT Roadster Gets The Vilner Treatment

Despite being labelled by some as the ride of choice for hairdressers rather than a true sports car, the Audi TT remains a fun-to-drive little car.
Tuning company Vilner was happy to oblige when they were asked by the owner of this 1998 roadster to get rid of that dull grey leather and make its interior more appealing.
Going through the Bulgarian tuner's therapy meant having most parts of the cabin wrapped in brown and black leather, contrasted by the Alcantara stripes on the seats and door panels, blue seatbelts, and blue stitching on the flat bottomed steering wheel.
Those standing besides it can also notice the non-perforated TT logo on the backrests, opaque leather finish for the washer-like plastic pieces on the bottom of each headrest stem, and the central console painted in soft brown, which rounds up the list of modifications.
The owner of this Audi TT Roadster turned to another tuner to add LED elements in the lighting units on both ends to supposedly give the car a more contemporary look, while also de-badging and replacing the grille with something more anonymous, which in our eyes, doesn't work at all.
The 1.8-liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine remains untouched, and it's churning out 180PS (177hp) and 235Nm (173lb-ft) of torque, working in conjunction with a 5-speed stick shift.