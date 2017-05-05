2007 Audi RS4 Is A Sweet Stick Shift Ride For V8 Fans Out There

This here is a second-generation B7 Audi RS4, and to anybody who's ever come in contact with one, it remains one of the most satisfying to drive naturally-aspirated V8 cars ever built.
Not only is it wearing Sprint Blue (rare in the U.S.), but it also has 69,000 miles (111,000 km) on the clock and has been regularly maintained according to the Bring a Trailer ad.
The seller says that this RS4 only has a few stone chips up front and a small paint nick near the left door, a small dent in the aluminum ashtray cover, and some typical wear on the driver's outer bolster and thigh support. Aside from a set of rubber A4 floor mats, the interior remains stock.
Speaking of stock, the RS4's 4.2-liter FSI V8 unit is by far its main attraction. In this case, it's coupled to a 6-speed manual transmission, helping put those 420 PS (414 HP) and 317 lb-ft (430 Nm) to the road while the driver does all the shifting.
Back in the day, not only did the RS4 win awards such as WCOTY's 'World Performance Car", its 4.2-liter V8 is also a multiple award-winning power unit, which is worth taking into consideration when deciding whether or not to bid on this 2007 model - with 3 days left to go, the bid has reached $29,000.
Note: A little insider tip for any future 6-speed manual RS4 owners - it's not the most relaxing drive in bumper to bumper traffic, and you'll always look to go through first gear as quickly as possible.