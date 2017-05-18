2009 Mercedes-Benz SL63 AMG Can Be Had For New Mustang Money

Buying a brand new sporty convertible for anywhere between $30,000 and $40,000 is certainly possible.
In the US, you can easily choose between the Mustang Convertible and the Chevy Camaro Convertible, with the former costing upwards of $30,685 and the later sitting north of $32,900 (or $34,395 if you go for the V6).
Then again, if you don't need your car to be brand spanking new, opting for something like this 2009 Mercedes-Benz SL63 AMG would definitely represent a major performance upgrade over pretty much anything you could buy retail.
This particular SL63 is currently listed on eBay and the owner is asking for just $30,000 for it. The ad states it's had no accidents, doesn't have any dents or dings and that it's even equipped with the Premium Package - meaning active ventilated seats, electronic trunk closer, air scarf system, keyless go, distronic and parktronic.
As for performance, its 6.3-liter V8 has done 80,000 miles (128,747 km) and one would assume it will still put down 525 PS (518 HP) plus a whooping 630 Nm (465 lb-ft) of torque.
This thing will do 60 mph in about 4.5 seconds, which makes it about as quick as a 2017 Porsche 911 Cabrio with PDK, which is a $100k+ car.