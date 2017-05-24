2017 Audi Q7 Does A Bit Of Off-Roading And It Ain't Half Bad

One of the last things you expect to see from somebody driving a large premium SUV is for them to take it off-road, where it would have to face wet and muddy conditions.
During this review by The Fast Lane Car, you'll see this 2017 Audi Q7 do just that, and all while being fitted with a set of all-season tires, which aren't exactly ideal for handling extremely slippery surfaces.
The reviewers drove this Q7 straight into mud and water and it came out "clean" on the other side just like Andy from Shawshank Redemption. In other words, it did well, despite not having winter tires.
Driving aside, one of the things they didn't like was the infotainment display, which the driver said wasn't that much bigger than his iPhone 6S. While that's a bit of an exaggeration, it's true that the Q7's center-mounted screen is smaller on average than what you get from its main rivals.
The model tested here was powered by a 3.0-liter TFSI unit, which is good for 333 horses and can be purchased starting from $55,000 in the U.S.