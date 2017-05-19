2017 Audi S5 Cabrio Is Good, But Not Great

It's not often someone gets to drive the pinnacle of the A5 Cabriolet range, only to find themselves suggesting others buy a diesel model as opposed to the flagship S5.
According to Carbuyer's James Batchelor, the S5 Cabrio is a surprisingly comfortable and relaxing car, with decent storage and a large enough boot, although, you'll still find it lacking certain dynamic attributes you'd get in a BMW 4-Series Convertible or even a C43 Cabriolet.
The power unit however is something to write home about, with its 354 PS and 500 Nm (368 lb-ft) of torque, allowing for a sub-5 second zero to 100 km/h (62 mph) sprint time.
Batchelor also found the convertible S5 to be a bit harsh on rough roads, as is the rest of the A5 Cabriolet range, although you'd be hard pressed not to call the 2017 S5 Cabrio a better car than its predecessor.
In the end, he dubs the S5 Cabrio "a cruiser, not a sports car", and suggests a capable A5 Cabrio TDI could make the most sense when considering which model to buy from this range.