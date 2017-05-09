2017 Fiat 500 Gains Three New Appearance Packages

The Fiat 500 is getting a little long-in-tooth but that hasn't stopped the company from introducing an assortment of new appearance packages for the 2017 model.
Designed to give the hatchback "even more style," the Sport Black Trim package is available on the 2017 Fiat 500 Pop and includes body color bumpers, a black roof, and 16-inch aluminum wheels with a Hyper Black finish. The $1,295 package also adds extended side skirts and black mirror caps.
The interior receives a modest makeover as drivers will find sport seats with silver accent stitching as well as a front-passenger armrest and black trim.
If that's a little too extensive, the company will also offer a Two-Tone appearance package for $295. It includes a contrasting roof and mirror caps in Nero (black), Rosso (red), or Bianco (white).
The performance-oriented Fiat 500 Abarth hasn't been left out on the fun as the car can be equipped with the $495 Abarth Roof, Mirror Cap, and Body Stripe Appearance Package. If the package's lengthy name didn't spell it out for you, it includes a contrasting roof - in Nero (black), Rosso (red), Rhino (gray), or Bianco (white) - as well as an additional accent color for the mirror caps, body-side stripe, roof, and spoiler.