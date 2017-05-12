2017 Ford GT Surpasses 2005 Model In Every Possible Way

In what feels like a friendly comparison test between the previous-generation Ford GT and the brand new one, the latter seems poised to eclipse its predecessor completely.
That's not to say the 2005 Ford GT isn't a great car even to this day. According to Kelley Blue Book's Karl Brauer (Ford GT owner), the old model remains one of the most road-friendly supercars ever built.
Luckily for Ford, as well as future owners of the 2017 car, the new-gen GT feels just as cooperative and easy to drive on the street, before transforming into an absolute beast on the track, spurred forward by its Le Mans-winning characteristics.
On paper, the 2017 GT is clearly faster, powered by a 3.5-liter twin-turbo Ecoboost V6, with 647 horses. Its older sibling makes due with a 5.4-liter supercharged V8, and around 550 HP, while weighing an extra 300 lbs (136 kg).
Then there's the aero advantage, clearly in favor of the newer model, which hunkers down on the track in order to offer its driver optimum performance, both in a straight line as well as in the corners.
Overall, with 2017 Ford GT reviews currently rolling in, it's clear that the American automaker has managed to build true winner for both the road and track.