2017 Honda Civic Type R Priced From $33,900 In The U.S.

Honda is gearing up to launch the highly anticipated Civic Type R in the United States and CivicX has managed to get a hold of a photo which shows the model will have a base price of $33,900.
According to the car's window sticker, the 2017 Honda Civic Type R Touring will cost $10,000 more than the Civic Si, but $2,220 less than the Ford Focus RS which starts at $36,120. The latter model may be more expensive, but it offers more power and a standard all-wheel drive system.
Putting the competition aside for a moment, the Civic Type R comes nicely equipped with a leather-wrapped steering wheel, heavily bolstered sports seats, and a 7-inch Display Audio infotainment system with GPS navigation. Drivers will also find aluminum pedals, an aluminum shifter, and a 12-speaker audio system with 540 watts of power.
A turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine resides under the hood and produces 306 hp (310 PS) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque. It is connected to a six-speed manual transmission which sends power to the front-wheels via a limited slip differential. This setup enabled the Civic Type R to become the fastest front-wheel drive production model to lap the Nürburgring in 7 minutes and 43.80 seconds.
The Honda Civic Type R will go on sale in the United States this spring so look for an official announcement in the coming weeks.