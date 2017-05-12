2017 Mercedes-AMG E63 S Proves Its Mettle In A Straight Line

With a massive 612 PS (604 HP) and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) of torque at its disposal, the top of the line Mercedes-AMG E63 S is the embodiment of what a modern-day super saloon should be like.
In a straight line, Mercedes say it will do 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 3.4 seconds, and if you go for the AMG Driver's pack, your top speed goes up from its electronically limited 250 km/h (155 mph), all the way to 300 km/h (186 mph).
It all comes down to a potent 4.0-liter force-fed V8 engine, sending power to all four wheels with the help of Mercedes-AMG's 4MATIC all-wheel drive system, available as standard across the range.
Here, thanks to Carspotter Jeroen's YouTube channel, we get to see just how quickly the E63 S picks up speed off the line against a series of random rivals, from the previous-gen E63, all the way to the Range Rover Sport SVR, plus multiple supercars.
You'll be interested to know that the new E63 S lost just two races during this event, one to the 911 Turbo (to be expected), and the other to a Nissan GT-R, although that wasn't really a contest.
Other than that, it gave exotics like the Lamborghini Huracan and the Ferrari 488 Spider a genuine run for their money, and then some.