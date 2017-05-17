2017 MINI Range Adds New Cockpit Features

MINI has enhanced its entire family of cars with new equipment, for the 2017 model year.
All models benefit from upgraded instrument dials, with improved clarity and new graphics, and at nighttime, they will appear in white, rather than orange.
The same color scheme will also be applied to the head-up display, when driving in the dark, and this feature's individual height setting will be stored in the personal profile on the key, along with the settings for the electrically adjustable seats and side mirrors.
A new fuel level display has also been added, and operating the brand's Driving Modes is now made through a toggle switch, positioned beneath the air conditioning controls.
New for the 2017MY, on the 3-door Hatch, 5-door Hatch, and Convertible, is the alertness assistant. This works together with the MINI Navigation or MINI Navigation XL to continuously analyze how the car is driven, and if the system feels that drivers are losing concentration, it encourages them to take a brake by displaying a graphic on the central screen.
Rounding up the list of upgrades is the integration of Apple CarPlay smartphone connectivity on the Countryman and Clubman, which come with the Media Pack XL or Tech Pack.
All upgrades will become available starting from July 2017.