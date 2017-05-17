2017 Renault Espace Gains New Engine, Modest Revisions

Renault have taken the new generation Espace into the 2017MY by adding a new petrol engine.
Developed by Renaultsport and available on the Zen, Intense, and Initiale Paris flavors, the lump delivers 225PS (222hp) and 300Nm (221lb-ft) of torque, which is 25PS (25hp) and 40Nm (30lb-ft) of torque more than the TCe 200 that it replaces.
It works in conjunction with a 7-speed automatic gearbox, and despite the extra oomph, it uses up just 6.8 l/100 km (42 UK mpg / 35 US mpg), in the NEDC cycle, and emits 152 g/km of CO2.
The 2017 Renault Espace has also received other upgrades, including 18- and 19-inch wheels and a new exterior color called Titanium Gray, while inside, it gets Sand Grey leather upholstery, ventilated seats, and the R-Link 2 infotainment system, which is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Renault have already started taking orders for the revised MPV in France, where it can be purchased from €40,600 (equal to $44,792), with other markets to will follow shortly.
Note: 2015 Renault Espace pictured