2017 Shelby F-150 Super Snake Packs More Than 750 HP

Shelby has introduced the 2017 F-150 Super Snake which draws inspiration from the Mustang Super Snake.
Based on the popular Ford F-150, the Super Snake features a ram air hood, front fender vents, and a new bumper cover. The truck has also been outfitted with a four-piece ground effects package, honeycomb mesh grille inserts, and a painted tonneau.
Additionally designers installed extended fender flares, a Borla dual exhaust system, and 22-inch chrome wheels. Lastly, the company added the usual Shelby badging and stripes.
The interior receives a modest makeover which includes embroidered headrests and a Snake emblem on the center console. Rounding out the changes are special floor mats and an individually-numbered plaque on the dashboard.
Under the hood, the 5.0-liter V8 engine has been equipped with a supercharger, a high-performance air intake, a billet throttle body, and new fuel injectors. Thanks to these modifications, the engine's output climbs from 385 hp (390 PS) to more than 750 hp (760 PS).
Shelby declined to say how fast the truck can accelerate from 0-60 mph, but the company confirmed the model will be offered with rear- or four-wheel drive.
Production will be limited to 150 units and pricing starts at $96,680.