2017 Smart Fortwo Electric Drive Priced $1,200 Cheaper Than Predecessor

Mercedes announced the pricing details of the all-new electric Smart Fortwo, which is expected to hit US dealerships this summer.
The new 2017 Smart Fortwo Electric Drive is not only one of the most affordable ways to enter the EV realm, but is also cheaper that the model it replaces by $1,200, with the starting price set at $23,800 for the Coupe, excluding federal, state incentives and a $750 destination and delivery fee.
Pricing for the Cabrio version starts at $28,000, which is also the world’s only electric convertible available on the market right now.
This new-gen electric Smart features a more powerful electric motor, producing 80hp and 118lb-ft (160 Nm) of torque, a higher top speed (81mph / 130 km/h), faster AC charging thanks to the higher-powered onboard charger, more interior space and more kit fitted as standard.
The standard 7kW onboard charger means that US customers will be able to fully charge their 2017 electric Smart in an estimated 2.5 hours, which is about twice as fast as you could charge its predecessor. Smart claims an estimated driving range of around 70 to 80 miles (128 km), which is enough for urban commuting, given the relatively short time required for a full charge.