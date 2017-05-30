2017 Subaru Impreza Aces Kelley Blue Book Review

There was a time not too long ago when a lot of Subaru Impreza buyers were drawn in by the car's ability to grip the road in slippery conditions thanks to its all-wheel drive.
Things however have changed with the latest generation 2017 Impreza, a car that Kelley Blue Book's Micah Muzio feels would make for a great choice even if it sent power to just two of its wheels instead of all four.
In terms of negatives, Muzio didn't have much to say, except that the driving position could be better and that the 2.0-liter four-cylinder flat-four engine could do with more than just its current 152 horses.
Still, it would appear that the 2017 Impreza is now a modern hatchback, with a well-built cabin and plenty of on-board tech to satisfy those who appreciate good connectivity features and modern active safety systems watching over them. It is thus properly equipped to tackle rivals such as the Toyota Corolla, Honda Civic, Mazda3 or the Chevrolet Cruze - but you'll have to scroll down to watch the full review.