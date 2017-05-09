2017 Toyota RAV4 Receives Price Cuts Of Up To $1,330

If you're in the market for a Toyota RAV4, you're in luck as the company has announced price cuts on a handful of 2017 models.
Starting with the entry-level RAV4 LE, customers can now pick up the crossover for $24,410 which is a modest decline of $500. The mid-level RAV XLE sees a more significant five percent reduction in price as it now starts $1,330 lower at $26,830.
Moving further up the ranks, the sporty RAV4 SE receives a price cut of $1,195 which lowers the base price to $28,790. Lastly, the nicely appointed RAV Limited starts at $30,905 which is a reduction of $925.
Pricing for the RAV4 Platinum and Hybrid remains unchanged but all models will come equipped with the Toyota Safety Sense P active safety package which includes a pre-collision warning system with pedestrian detection and automatic braking. The package also adds automatic high beam headlights, dynamic radar cruise control, and a lane departure warning system with steering assist.
Since hybrids are excluded from the price cut, the more affordable models are all powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 176 hp (178 PS) and 172 lb-ft (233 Nm) of torque. The engine is connected to a six-speed automatic transmission which can be paired to an optional all-wheel drive system.