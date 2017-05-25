2018 Acura RDX Arrives In Showrooms Priced From $35,800

The 2018 Acura RDX will arrive in dealerships tomorrow across the US, while carrying a MSRP of $35,800 for the entry-level FWD model.
Customers interested in AcuraWatch safety tech need spend at least $37,100 on the FWD model with the AcuraWatch Plus Package, although you can get all the goodies as standard by opting for the Advance Package.
The AcuraWatch suite of technologies includes adaptive cruise control (ACC), collision mitigation braking system (CMBS), forward collision warning (FCW), lane departure warning (LDW) and lane keeping assist system (LKAS).
Powering the 2018 RDX is a 3.5-liter V6 petrol unit, putting down 279 horsepower and 252 lb-ft (341 Nm) of torque. Performance figures remain unchanged from the 2017MY version, as does the styling, both inside and out.
The price however is a bit higher than before as you'd be spending approximately $430 more for the entry-level front wheel drive version than you would have last year.