2018 Acura TLX Priced From $33,000, In Showrooms Next Month

Acura's refreshed 2018 TLX is set to go on sale June 1st, boasting new premium features, a sportier design and an all-new A-Spec variant.
For 2018, Acura is offering the TLX with AcuraWatch as standard across all grades, as prices will start from $33,000 for the new TLX 2.4L, whereas V6-equipped versions cost upwards of $36,200.
"We're enhancing the already outstanding performance of the Acura TLX by carrying our Precision Crafted Performance direction through to the exterior design," said Acura VP & GM, Jon Ikeda.
"The addition of the new A-Spec further advances the TLX to a more distinctive position in the segment and enhances its appeal to a more performance oriented buyer."
In terms of features, all TLX V6 models now have a new rear diffuser with exposed dual-exhaust outlets, whereas the Technology Package will add a chrome side sill garnish, leather seats with high-contrast stitching and piping, and a power-operated driver's seat thigh extension.
The Advance Package on the TLX V6 means trapezoidal LED fog lights, a Surround View camera system, built-in wireless charging pad, white LED ambient interior light piping (10 locations), a heated steering wheel and rear outboard seats, power-folding side mirrors and a new body-colored decklid spoiler.
As for the all-new TLX V6 A-Spec trim, it features a matte-black diamond pentagon grille with a dark chrome surround, exclusive 19" alloys finished in Shark Gray, flared side sills, smoked LED taillights and 4-inch round dual exhaust finishers. Completing its exterior look is a matte-black side window surround as well as A-Spec badging on the front fenders and rear decklid. Color choices are five in total and include the trim-exclusive Still Night Blue Pearl for the exterior and one of two unique interior schemes - either Black with Alcantara or Full Red.
Speaking of its interior, TLX A-Spec owners will enjoy red LED ambient light piping, red driver's meter highlights, a black headliner and pillar treatment, brushed aluminum for the instrument panel garnish, and an exclusive "thick-rimmed" steering wheel with A-Spec badging.
As for powertrains, the 2018 TLX can be powered by either a 2.4-liter, 206 HP i-VTEC unit or a 3.5-liter 290 HP i-VTEC V6, the latter featuring a re-tuned 9-speed automatic transmission. While TLX 2.4-liter models can be equipped with the Technology Package, all V6 versions are available with Technology, A-Spec and Advance Packages, and can also be ordered in both two and all-wheel drive configurations.