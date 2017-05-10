2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Priced From $41,995 In The US

Alfa Romeo has announced the official pricing details of the 2018 Stelvio, which goes on sale at dealers nationwide later this summer.
Simply known as the 'Stelvio', the entry-level model starts at $41,995 MSRP, featuring 18-inch rims, bi-xenon headlights with LED DRLs, LED taillights, and power liftgate as standard.
The standard equipment list also includes keyless entry and go, a flat-bottom steering wheel with integrated push-button start, remote start, leather ypholstery, reversing camera with rear parking sensors and more.
The optional Sport Package adds 19-inch rims, colored brake calipers, sport-tuned suspension, aluminum accents, black roof rails, sport steering wheel with aluminum paddle shifters, aluminum sport pedals and footrest and other, for an extra $1,800. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are on the options list as well.
Those looking into a better-equipped version of the brand's much-awaited SUV can select the Stelvio Ti (Turismo Internazionale), which is priced from $44,990.
This version comes with 19-inch rims, front parking sensors, an 8.8-inch infotainment system, SiriusXM, genuine wood accents, heated front seats and steering wheel and more, with customers given the option of two optional packages - the Ti Sport and Ti Lusso, each priced at $2,500.
The former adds 20-inch rims, sport-tuned suspension, sports steering wheel with aluminum paddle shifters, 12-way power sport leather seats, aluminum sport pedals and footrest and colored brake calipers.
Available at a later date, the Ti Lusso package includes 19-inch wheels, 12-way power front seats, Luxury Pieno Fiore Italian leather seats with Cannelloni inserts, leather-wrapped dashboard and upper door trim with accent stitching, dark gray oak or Lusso-exclusive light walnut wood trim, and the list goes on.
An extensive range of safety gizmos equips the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, such as autonomous braking, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and blind-spot monitoring.
All US versions of the Italian SUV (not including the Quadrifoglio) are powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine, delivering 280hp and 306lb-ft (415Nm) of torque. The engine is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, making the Stelvio capable of a 0-60mph (96km/h) in 5.4 seconds and a top speed of 144mph (232km/h). All-wheel drive is standard across the range.
Joining the family later this year is the potent Stelvio Quadrifoglio, which uses the same 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 engine as the Giulia QV, rated at 505hp and 443lb-ft (600Nm) of torque. Pricing and availability for this version will be announced at a later date.