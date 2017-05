2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Priced From $41,995 In The US

PHOTO GALLERY

Alfa Romeo has announced the official pricing details of the 2018 Stelvio , which goes on sale at dealers nationwide later this summer.Simply known as the ' Stelvio ', the entry-level model starts at $41,995 MSRP, featuring 18-inch rims, bi-xenon headlights with LED DRLs, LED taillights, and power liftgate as standard.The standard equipment list also includes keyless entry and go, a flat-bottom steering wheel with integrated push-button start, remote start, leather ypholstery, reversing camera with rear parking sensors and more.The optional Sport Package adds 19-inch rims, colored brake calipers, sport-tuned suspension, aluminum accents, black roof rails, sport steering wheel with aluminum paddle shifters, aluminum sport pedals and footrest and other, for an extra $1,800. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are on the options list as well.Those looking into a better-equipped version of the brand's much-awaited SUV can select the Stelvio Ti (Turismo Internazionale), which is priced from $44,990.This version comes with 19-inch rims, front parking sensors, an 8.8-inch infotainment system, SiriusXM, genuine wood accents, heated front seats and steering wheel and more, with customers given the option of two optional packages - the Ti Sport and Ti Lusso, each priced at $2,500.The former adds 20-inch rims, sport-tuned suspension , sports steering wheel with aluminum paddle shifters, 12-way power sport leather seats, aluminum sport pedals and footrest and colored brake calipers.Available at a later date , the Ti Lusso package includes 19-inch wheels, 12-way power front seats, Luxury Pieno Fiore Italian leather seats with Cannelloni inserts, leather-wrapped dashboard and upper door trim with accent stitching, dark gray oak or Lusso-exclusive light walnut wood trim, and the list goes on.An extensive range of safety gizmos equips the Alfa Romeo Stelvio , such as autonomous braking, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and blind-spot monitoring.All US versions of the Italian SUV (not including the Quadrifoglio) are powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine, delivering 280hp and 306lb-ft (415Nm) of torque. The engine is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, making the Stelvio capable of a 0-60mph (96km/h) in 5.4 seconds and a top speed of 144mph (232km/h). All-wheel drive is standard across the range.Joining the family later this year is the potent Stelvio Quadrifoglio , which uses the same 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 engine as the Giulia QV, rated at 505hp and 443lb-ft (600Nm) of torque. Pricing and availability for this version will be announced at a later date.