2018 Audi Lineup Gains New Equipment And Options
| By Michael Gauthier
We're only five months into the year but that hasn't stopped Audi from announcing a series of changes to its 2018 model lineup.
Starting with the A3, the 2018 model gains additional standard equipment including heated front seats and an Audi music interface with two USB ports. The sporty S3, on the other hand, can be equipped with a new S Sport package which includes red brake calipers and a magnetic ride control system.
The 2018 A4 has additional equipment on higher-end variants as well as a newly available Black optic plus package. The latter includes red brake calipers, gloss black mirror caps, a rear spoiler, and 18-inch wheels with a gloss black finish. Buyers will also find an upgrade interior as the package adds a flat-bottomed steering wheel, piano black trim, and red contrast stitching.
Bigger changes occur with the 2018 A6 and A7 as both models have an upgraded 3.0-liter TFSI V6 engine that produces 340 hp (345 PS) and 325 lb-ft (440 Nm) of torque. Both models can also be equipped with a Competition package which adds black mirror caps, red brake calipers, a sport suspension, and a quattro sport differential. Other highlights include brushed aluminum trim, a flat-bottom steering wheel, and S sport seats with either contrast or diamond stitching.
The next-generation Audi A8 is right around the corner so changes to the current model are relatively limited. However, the entry-level variant is offered with a new Executive package which boasts a heated steering wheel, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, and a panoramic glass roof. The package also includes 20-inch alloy wheels and an assortment of driver assistance systems.
The A8 4.0T goes even further with an Executive plus package which adds power rear seats with ventilation and massage functions.
Moving into crossover country, the 2018 Q3 gains heated front seats and an S line exterior with sportier bumpers. Premium variants can also be equipped with a new Convenience package which adds aluminum satellite trim, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a power tailgate, and an Audi advanced key.
The Q7 goes largely untouched as the only notable addition is a standard Audi advanced key. The Q7 Premium Plus gains a standard 3D BOSE Surround Sound system, while the range-topping 3.0T Prestige now comes with power door closers.
At the other end of the company's lineup, the TT gets standard parking sensors as well as an optional competition package which adds a sport suspension, a sport steering wheel, and leather/Alcantara sport seats.
The range-topping Audi R8 has a modestly revised exterior as the quattro badging on the front grille has been replaced by an Audi Sport logo. Elsewhere, there's new puddle lights, an Audi smartphone interface, and Anthracite trim (Carbon sigma trim on the V10 plus). Buyers looking for something more unique can order the new Black optic package which includes a gloss black exhaust, titanium black exterior trim, and special 20-inch forged alloy wheels.