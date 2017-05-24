2018 Audi S4 Is Not Just About Performance

If you're looking to get the best of both worlds when it comes to Audi's new A4 range, and can stretch your budget, purchasing the 2018 S4 model makes a lot of sense.
According to Kelley Blue Book's Zach Vlasuk, the S4 isn't just a "higher performing A4, it's a better one." He also says that the S4 offers the best luxury & sportiness combo out of all its rivals, which include the BMW 340i and the Mercedes-AMG C43.
Unlike other A4 models, the S4 is quicker, more aggressive, and can be driven harder. It also feels very forgiving if you're the type of driver who wants to be very carefully initiated into the world of sporty sedans.
US buyers can purchase the 2018 Audi S4 from $50,900, plus a $975 destination fee. This means that Audi have managed to undercut Mercedes and their C43 model by $1,100. Compared to the Merc, the S4 is quicker to 100 km/h (62 mph) by 0.2 seconds (4.7 vs 4.9) and a bit more fuel efficient.
Powering the 2018 S4 is a 3.0-liter TFSI V6 unit, good for 354 PS and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque. But if that engine alone, together with its standard features, aren't enough, buyers can also swing for the optional Bang & Olufsen 3D sound system, dual pane acoustic glass for the front side windows, the Audi Virtual Cockpit system or adaptive cruise control with stop & go and traffic jam assist.