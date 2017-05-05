2018 Audi S8 Sounds Great On The 'Ring

The next generation Audi A8 has grown out of its D4 suit, and so has the more powerful S8.
Coming to challenge the likes of the Mercedes-AMG S63 and BMW's M760i, Ingolstadt's flagship sedan has returned to the Nurburgring, for yet another round of testing.
Despite being deep into its development, details such output numbers haven’t slipped out, but one thing is certain, it will be powered by a V8, and will at least match the current standard car's 520PS (513hp) and the S8 Plus' 605PS (596hp).
On the outside, the new generation Audi S8 will basically look like a beefed up A8. In turn, the latter comes with the lines of the Prologue Concept series, albeit with a tad larger footprint, and its front fascia dominated by a bulkier grille.
The same technologies present on the 2018 A8 will be adopted by the sportier model, including the semi-autonomous driving system, which will allow drivers to leave their hands off the wheel, at speeds of up to 60km/h (37mph).
The new A8 will be introduced on July 11 in Spain, so we'll either see the S8 at the same event or later in the year.