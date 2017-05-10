2018 BMW 1-Series Bows With Updated Interior, New Tech

Three Dog Night once sang one is the loneliest number since the number two but BMW doesn't think its 1-Series should be alone tonight so they've introduced the facelifted model hot on the heels of the new 2-Series.
Like its sportier counterpart, the 1-Series receives minor styling tweaks but the changes are even less noticeable here as updates are limited to new wheels and two new colors: Seaside Blue and Sunset Orange.
To make up for the lack of changes, BMW is introducing three new special editions - Edition Sport Line Shadow, Edition M Sport Shadow, and BMW M140i Edition Shadow - which have black headlight surrounds, a black grille frame, and tinted lighting units.
Bigger changes occur in the interior as designers added a new instrument cluster, a revised center stack, and an updated center console with a roll cover for the cup holders. A closer inspection reveals restyled air vents, additional chrome trim, and new high-gloss black accents. Rounding out the changes are updated trim and upholstery options.
On the technology front, drivers will find an updated iDrive system as well as an 8.8-inch touchscreen display when the Navigation Professional option is selected. Customers can also purchase a WiFi hotspot which supports up to ten devices.
Under the hood, customers can select from several different options including:
A 116i with a 1.5-liter TwinPower Turbo three-cylinder developing 109 PS (107 hp) and 180 Nm (132 lb-ft) of torque
A 118i with a 1.5-liter TwinPower Turbo three-cylinder developing 136 PS (134 hp) and 220 Nm (162 lb-ft) of torque
A 120i with a 2.0-liter TwinPower Turbo four-cylinder developing 184 PS (181 hp) and 270 Nm (199 lb-ft) of torque
A 125i with a 2.0-liter TwinPower Turbo four-cylinder developing 224 PS (221 hp) and 310 Nm (228 lb-ft) of torque
An M140i with a 3.0-liter TwinPower Turbo six-cylinder developing 340 PS (335 hp) and 500 Nm (368 lb-ft) of torque
A 116d with a 1.5-liter TwinPower Turbo three-cylinder developing 116 PS (114 hp) and 270 Nm (199 lb-ft) of torque
A 118d with a 2.0-liter TwinPower Turbo four-cylinder developing 150 PS (148 hp) and 320 Nm (236 lb-ft) of torque
A 120d with a 2.0-liter TwinPower Turbo four-cylinder developing 190 PS (187 hp) and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) of torque
A 125d with a 2.0-liter TwinPower Turbo four-cylinder developing 224 PS (221 hp) and 450 Nm (331 lb-ft) of torque