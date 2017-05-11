2018 BMW 4-Series Priced From £32,580 In The UK, M4 From £58,365

Details about the updated BMW 4-Series range in the UK have been revealed along with its pricing.
The refreshed model range received a subtle makeover with new design touches, an updated chassis and a better-equipped interior, ranging from the entry-level 420i models all the way up to the M4.
All three bodystyles -Coupe, Convertible and Gran Coupe- now come with new twin LED headlights that feature a different layout along with a redesigned front bumper which gets an unbroken central air intake with an aperture that increases in size towards the outer edges. Sport models also get a high-gloss black border to the aforementioned air intake.
At the back, BMW tells us that there is a set of similarly updated LED taillights with a more homogenous look and a new rear apron which helps in making the new 4-Series look more imposing.
The cabin is updated with new trims and materials, including electroplated inserts for the air vents and the control panels on the doors, chrome borders for the A/C and audio controls, a gloss black panel for the center console, double-stitching for the instrument panel’s cover and a new rim for the standard sports steering wheel, among other revisions.
There is also the company’s updated infotainment system which comes with a new easier-to-use interface as well as an optional digital display for the instrument cluster .
More importantly though, BMW applied some updates to the chassis for better overall performance, with the 2018 4-Series getting a revised suspension, an updated steering rack and new bespoke suspension kinematics to make it even more engaging and stable than before. A stickier-tire option can also be fitted to all model variants.
The UK range of engine options includes three petrol engines-the 420i with 184hp, the 430i with 252hp and the 440i with 326hp- and three diesel ones: the 420d with 190hp, 430d with 258hp and 435d xDrive with 313hp. Pricing starts at £32,580 for the 420i Coupe, with the entry-level 420d Coupe asking for £35,055.
As for the range-topping M4 versions, BMW has updated the appearance of both bodystyles with new LED headlights and new 3D LED taillights. The cabin now features new-look, illuminated M4 emblems on the front seats, chrome and electroplated detailing, double-stitching on the instrument panel, the Professional navigation system, wireless charging and Wi-Fi hotspot as standard.
The TwinPower Turbo 3.0-litre straight-six unit continues making 431hp on standard M4 models, with the optional Competition Package adding 19hp into the mix for a total of 450hp.
BMW also offers a new exterior carbon package for both the M3 Saloon and the M4 Coupe as a £3,000 option, adding carbon details such as front and lower trims, rear diffuser and spoiler. There is also a carbon interior package (£850), a carbon mirror package (£400) and a black exterior package (£500), with the latter adding black kidney grilles, side bars and exhaust tips. The 2018 BMW M4 is priced from £58,365, with the Convertible version starting at £62,460.