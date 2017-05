2018 BMW 4-Series Priced From £32,580 In The UK, M4 From £58,365

PHOTO GALLERY

Details about the updated BMW 4-Series range in the UK have been revealed along with its pricing.The refreshed model range received a subtle makeover with new design touches, an updated chassis and a better-equipped interior, ranging from the entry-level 420i models all the way up to the M4.All three bodystyles -Coupe, Convertible and Gran Coupe- now come with new twin LED headlights that feature a different layout along with a redesigned front bumper which gets an unbroken central air intake with an aperture that increases in size towards the outer edges. Sport models also get a high-gloss black border to the aforementioned air intake.At the back, BMW tells us that there is a set of similarly updated LED taillights with a more homogenous look and a new rear apron which helps in making the new 4-Series look more imposing.The cabin is updated with new trims and materials, including electroplated inserts for the air vents and the control panels on the doors, chrome borders for the A/C and audio controls, a gloss black panel for the center console, double-stitching for the instrument panel’s cover and a new rim for the standard sports steering wheel, among other revisions.There is also the company’s updated infotainment system which comes with a new easier-to-use interface as well as an optional digital display for the instrument cluster .More importantly though, BMW applied some updates to the chassis for better overall performance, with the 2018 4-Series getting a revised suspension, an updated steering rack and new bespoke suspension kinematics to make it even more engaging and stable than before. A stickier-tire option can also be fitted to all model variants.The UK range of engine options includes three petrol engines-the 420i with 184hp, the 430i with 252hp and the 440i with 326hp- and three diesel ones: the 420d with 190hp, 430d with 258hp and 435d xDrive with 313hp. Pricing starts at £32,580 for the 420i Coupe, with the entry-level 420d Coupe asking for £35,055.As for the range-topping M4 versions , BMW has updated the appearance of both bodystyles with new LED headlights and new 3D LED taillights. The cabin now features new-look, illuminated M4 emblems on the front seats, chrome and electroplated detailing, double-stitching on the instrument panel, the Professional navigation system, wireless charging and Wi-Fi hotspot as standard.The TwinPower Turbo 3.0-litre straight-six unit continues making 431hp on standard M4 models, with the optional Competition Package adding 19hp into the mix for a total of 450hp.BMW also offers a new exterior carbon package for both the M3 Saloon and the M4 Coupe as a £3,000 option, adding carbon details such as front and lower trims, rear diffuser and spoiler. There is also a carbon interior package (£850), a carbon mirror package (£400) and a black exterior package (£500), with the latter adding black kidney grilles, side bars and exhaust tips. The 2018 BMW M4 is priced from £58,365, with the Convertible version starting at £62,460.