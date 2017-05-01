2018 BMW 6-Series GT Is A Sleeker Approach On The 5-Series GT

The current BMW 5-Series GT was often taunted for the way it looks, but the Germans aren’t ready to let it go.
In fact, the Bavarian automaker is already working on a successor to the oddity, which will not only be entirely new on the outside and in the cabin, but will also get a different moniker - the 6-Series GT.
Spied recently testing on the Nurburgring, this 6-Series GT prototype wears plenty of camouflage. However, we can clearly see that while it keeps its predecessor's notchback shape, the proportions and styling is more conventional bringing it closer to the sleeker looking 4-Series Gran Coupe.
As with the new 5-Series, the 6-Series GT is based on BMW"s new OKL architecture and will share some (if not most) of the engine lineup with the former, including 2.0-liter four- and 3.0-liter six-cylinder units, as well as a 2.0-liter plug-in hybrid.
It will also adopt the same technologies as its executive sibling, such as the voice-operated systems, self-parking feature, and semi-autonomous driving, which will allow it to steer, brake, and accelerate on its own.