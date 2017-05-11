2018 BMW 8-Series Officially Teased Ahead Of Villa d’Este Debut

Following the confirmation of the 8-Series’ rebirth, BMW dropped the first official teaser image of the model’s concept, ahead of its public debut later this month.
BMW will reveal the 8-Series in a design study form on May 26 at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, providing a look ahead to the production Coupe model that’s slated for 2018.
“The BMW 8 Series Coupe will build on our tradition of luxurious sports coupes and add a genuine dream car to our line-up – a slice of pure automotive fascination,” says Krüger, looking ahead to the new model. “The 8 Series Coupe will underpin our claim to leadership in the luxury segment. I can tell you today that this will be a true luxury sports coupe.”
The new 8-Series is going to be based on the same CLAR platform with the 5- and 7-Series, with BMW aiming to position the new model more upmarket than the outgoing 6-Series Coupe.
According to the latest reports, the production version of the 2018 8-Series Coupe will compete in the 150,000 euros-plus range (around $165k). A convertible version will follow on 2019 as well as a range-topping V12 version. BMW says that they still haven’t decided if they will build an M8 version.