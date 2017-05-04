2018 BMW M2 Facelift Was Accurately Predicted A Few Weeks Ago

The first photos of the facelifted BMW M2 were accidentally posted on the company's Belgian website earlier today, but Carscoops reader Jaden discovered a Behance user which accurately predicted what the model would look like a few weeks ago.
Just like the actual car, the BMW M2 renderings by Monholo Oumar show an evolutionary design which eschews major changes in favor of barely noticeable styling tweaks.
In both cases, the cars have been equipped with new LED head- and taillights. The rendering's headlights look almost exactly like the real thing, while the taillights are just a touch off as the production model has relocated clear strips for the reversing lights.
While neither is a major deviation from the pre-facelift M2, it's pretty impressive that someone could come this close to accurately predicting what the car would look like.
Oumar even went a step further and created some rendering of what a potential M2 CS might look like. He suggests the car could be equipped with a carbon fiber front splitter, carbon fiber mirror caps, and lightweight alloy wheels with a black finish. The model also has a carbon fiber roof, a carbon fiber rear spoiler, and blacked out window trim.