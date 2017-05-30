2018 BMW M4 CS Stuns In New Gallery [186 Pics]

If, like us, you think the BMW M4 CS is the best-looking model in the 4-Series range, then today is your lucky day as the automaker has just released no fewer than 186 high-resolution images of the car.
Pictured in Lime Rock Grey Metallic and San Marino Blue Metallic, the images show the mid-range M4 on the racetrack and on public roads, while capturing all the styling changes that distinguish it from the regular M4, the M4 Competition Package and the M4 GTS.
The front of the M4 CS gets the same headlights as the LCI M4 and also makes use of a customized carbon fiber front splitter.
Black front kidney grilles also come as standard, while a set of motorsport-inspired wheels provide a taste of the vehicle’s racetrack capabilities. The rear has also been made edgier and more aggressive thanks to a redesigned carbon lip spoiler, diffuser and new tailpipes.
Complementing the visual and aerodynamic changes are upgrades to the car’s mechanical components. This includes tweaking the twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-six to 454 hp and 442 lb-ft (600 Nm) while also adding carbon ceramic brakes, new springs, dampers and larger roll bars.
Production of the M4 CS will be capped and in Germany, prices start at €116,900.