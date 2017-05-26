2018 BMW M5 Will Be More Fun With The AWD Engaged

Can a BMW M be a genuine fun car with an all-wheel drive system strapped to it? The answer is reportedly yes, in the case of the 2018 BMW M5.
If you exclude the X5 M and X6 M (most fans are happy to forget them anyways), the 2018 BMW M5 is the first M car to come with an all-wheel drive system and that’s probably enough to worry some hardcore purists out there.
There are a few very good reasons why the new M5 should switch to AWD and these include not only the significant client base that lives in colder climates but the horsepower war that still rages on to this day.
In order to successfully rival its arch nemesis, the Mercedes-AMG E63, BMW had to give the new M5 a total of ‘over 600hp’, which is an absurd amount of power to be managed by a two-wheel four-door sedan at all times.
Enter BMW M’s trick all-wheel drive system. There are three major modes to choose from: 4WD, 4WD Sport and 2WD which is BMW speak for the much cooler-sounding Drift mode. Yes you can still destroy you rear tires on demand, showing that the new BMW M5 knows how to honor its heritage but the most intriguing thing we’ve heard about the latest Bavarian super sedan is that it’s more fun to drive with the 4WD Sport engaged.
Autocar takes a taste of a late prototype in their latest video linked below.