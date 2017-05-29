2018 BMW X4 Spied: What Do You Think About The New Design Direction?

This is the second time we've scoops a next gen 2018 BMW X4 prototype, but now it was being driven on the roads instead of being transported at the back of a truck.
Despite the partial camouflage wrap, the new design of the 2018 BMW X4 can be easily seen, revealing a much cleaner and harmonic shape that the one of the current model.
The sloping roofline does a much better job at meeting the rear end which looks like it also features a prominent spoiler lip. Together with the wider fenders and a pair of slim L-shaped taillights, the new X4 looks at least promising, to those looking for an SUV Coupe at least.
If what we see under the wrap is accurate though, the new BMW X4 is risking being called too similar-looking to the Mercedes GLC Coupe, which is the model’s main rival.
The rest of the car will use the same hardware with the also upcoming new generation of the BMW X3. The engine range will be shared with the X3, including the range-topping X4 M model.
With the new BMW X3 scheduled for reveal this June, it’s not hard to expect the new X4 to have its debut towards the end of the year and maybe even at the Frankfurt Motor Show this September with a projected launch next year.
Photo Credits: CarPix for CarScoops