2018 BMW Z4 Looks Sharp In Latest CGI

Spy photographers have snapped the 2018 BMW Z4 on numerous occasions, and now X-Tomi Design has created a rendering of what the model could look like.
Dressed in a beautiful shade of blue, the rendering depicts a stylish roadster that adopts BMW current styling philosophy. As a result, the car echoes the rest of the lineup by adopting a more prominent grille flanked by familiar-looking headlights. We can also see a sculpted hood and a sporty front bumper with large air intakes.
The aggressive styling continues further back as the front quarter panel has a large vent which hints at something powerful under the hood. Other notable features include muscular rear fenders, a prominent character line and a large set of alloy wheels.
The next-generation Z4 will ride on a new platform that is being jointly developed by BMW and Toyota. The company hasn't shared a lot of details about the model, but BMW Americas boss Ludwig Willisch recently hinted it will be offered with a six-cylinder engine. Nothing is official, however one possible candidate is the company's 3.0-liter TwinPower Turbo inline-six which produces 335 hp (340 PS) and 332 lb-ft (450 Nm) of torque.
Spy Photo Credit: CarPix for CarScoops