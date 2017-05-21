2018 Chevrolet Cruze Diesel Priced From $24,670

Pricing details for the 2018 Chevrolet Cruze Diesel have just been announced and customers will have to cough up a hefty premium over the petrol-powered models in the U.S.
Prices for the 2018 Cruze LT Diesel Manual Sedan start at $24,670, including the $875 destination charge. Opt for the automatic and the price increases to $26,270. Prices for the 2018 Cruze Diesel Hatchback start at $26,310 for the LT manual and $26,740 for the LT Automatic.
Cars Direct notes that a diesel Cruze equipped with the automatic transmission is $3,945 more expensive than its petrol equivalent. However, the diesel does come standard with the so-called ‘Convenience Package’, an option that costs $1,150 in the petrol models.
While there are a number of rivals to the new Cruze hatchback on the market, including the Toyota Corolla iM and Kia Forte5, neither have the option of a diesel engine.
The diesel engine powering both the Cruze sedan and hatchback displaces 1.6-liters from its turbocharged four-cylinder and delivers 137 hp and 240 lb-ft of torque. EPA ratings for the hatchback haven’t been released but the diesel sedan returns 52 mpg on the highway with the manual gearbox and a 37 mpg combined city/highway rating for both the manual and auto.