2018 Corvette Carbon 65 Is The First Special Edition Of The Year

Once it becomes available this summer, the Corvette Carbon 65 limited edition model could turn into one of the first collectible 2018MY cars. If you're into that sort of stuff, that is.
The reason for this is simply because most US and Canadian Chevrolet dealers will never even see the car, as GM announced it will be building just 650 units - 500 for the US and 150 for export. According to Autonews, that's less than one car per five dealers, seen as how Chevrolet has 3,000 US dealers and 414 in Canada.
The special edition's name refers to the 65th anniversary of the Corvette and, of course, the fact that it gets a ton of carbon fiber parts.
Setting the Carbon 65 Edition Vette apart from the rest of the range is the carbon fiber exterior package, which includes the spoilers, hood insert, quarter ducts, roof panels, and center wheel caps, plus special door and fender graphics. It comes in a new Ceramic Matrix Gray exterior, while getting special interior carbon fiber details such as the steering wheel trim.
Available only on Z06 and Grand Sport models (hardtop & convertibles), the Carbon 65 package costs $15,000. This means prices start at $81,490 for the 2018 Grand Sport Carbon 65 hardtop, and will climb to $99,490 for the Z06 convertible.