2018 Dodge Challenger Demon Hits eBay With Stupid $250k Price

In the U.S., the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon starts at just $84,995, a remarkably low sum considering its straight-line performance. However, one future owner is looking to cash in on demand for the potent muscle car and has listed their order for the car on eBay for a crazy $250,000.

The listing says that whoever is willing to pay a quarter of a million dollars for the Dodge will be able to order the car directly in any configuration they choose. However, the seller says that if the car is purchased after a set and undisclosed date, it will be delivered in the specification that the seller selects.

Powered by a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 engine delivering 840 hp, the Demon can accelerate to 60 mph (96 km/h) in just 2.3 seconds and sprint down the quarter-mile in 9.65 seconds at 140 mph (225 km/h). Although those figures are impressive and quicker than the $4 million Bugatti Chiron, we can’t imagine anyone in their right mind paying $250,000 for a Demon.

Production of the Demon will be capped at 3,000 units in the United States and 300 in Canada and it will only be produced for one year.

