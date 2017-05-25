2018 Ford Expedition Can Tow Two F-150s

On the back of the 2018 Ford Expedition being released earlier this year, Ford has revealed additional details about just how capable the full-size SUV is.
The carmaker says that the Expedition has a best-in-class towing capacity of 9,300 pounds (4,218 kg) and that the vehicle will be available with a new feature dubbed Pro Trailer Backup Assist which, as the name suggests, has been designed to make backing up a trailer simple.
To operate Pro Trailer Backup Assist, all a driver has to do is steer the trailer with a control knob while the Expedition steers itself and limits its speed. For those that have nightmares about the difficulties of reversing a trailer, boat or anything else, this is a godsend.
Ford has been coy about powertrain details since the Expedition’s public debut but we know it will receive grunt from an EcoBoost 3.5-liter V6. According to some reports, this engine will produce 400 hp and 480 lb-ft of torque, two undeniably impressive figures.
The 2018 Ford Expedition will reach showrooms this fall and be available in XLT, Limited and Platinum trims.