2018 Ford Mustang Brochure Reveals New Features And Options

Ford may have unveiled the 2018 Mustang back in January but it has remained quite coy on details that distinguish the facelifted model from the outgoing car, beyond the obvious styling changes.
Thankfully, a leaked fleet brochure from Mustang6g has helped to answer some of our questions.
Some of the key standard features of the 2.3-liter EcoBoost and 5.0-liter Mustangs are remote start, Ford’s SYNC 3 infotainment system, SiriusXM Radio with a 6-month trial, a tire pressure monitoring system, rear view camera and SOS Post-Crash Alert Systems.
In terms of options, 2018 Mustang customers can select the fully-digital 12-inch gauge cluster, lane keep assist, MagneRide dampers, a 10-speed automatic transmission, voice-acitvated navigation and a premium Shaker Pro Audio Systems. The interior can also be finished in Ceramic, Tan, Showstopper Red, Midnight Blue or Ebony.
For exterior paint schemes, Ford offers a selection of 11 different hues, including Kona Blue, Royal Crimson Metallic Tinted Clearcoat and the Orange Fury Metallic Tri-coat of the original display car (pictured).
Another interesting titbit of information about the refreshed Mustang is that front legroom has increased by 0.6-inches but rear legroom has been decreased by 1.6-inches.
Pricing details have yet to be announced.