2018 GMC Terrain Priced From $25,970, Terrain Denali From $38,495

GMC announced pricing and range details of the all-new 2018 Terrain, set to go on sale this summer.
The new GMC Terrain will be available with three turbocharged engine options, including a 170hp 1.5-litre and 252hp 2.0-litre petrol units, as well as a 1.6-litre turbo-diesel.
The entry-level 1.5-litre petrol model will come paired to a nine-speed automatic gearbox, GMC’s Traction Select system, LED daytime running lights and taillights, keyless open/start and more as standard.
The Denali version of the new Terrain will be offered with the 2.0-litre engine as standard, and will further expand the equipment list with features like 19-inch alloy wheels, LED headlamps, heated steering wheel, hands-free liftgate, an 8-inch infotainment system with navigation, a Bose seven-speaker audio system and a wide range of active safety systems.
The entry-level SL FWD version of the 2018 GMC Terrain is priced from $25,970, with the AWD petrol version starting from $30,545. As for the GMC Terrain Denali, this starts from $38,495 for the FWD version. All prices exclude tax, title, license and dealer fees.