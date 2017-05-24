2018 GMC Yukon Denali Gets 10-Speed Auto Gearbox, Slight Redesign

GMC has unveiled the 2018 Yukon Denali, which features a series of styling and powertrain improvements.
Starting with the exterior, the SUV has been equipped with a new grille that echoes newer models such as the Acadia and Terrain. This isn't purely cosmetic, as the redesigned grille allows for increased airflow to the radiator.
Moving into the cabin, there's Mastique Ash wood trim which, according to the company, adds a "depth and richness to the interior." Unlike lesser versions of the Yukon, the Denali has real wood trim instead of the fake stuff.
Under the hood, the 6.2-liter V8 engine carries over and continues to produce 420 hp (425 PS). It is connected to a new 10-speed automatic transmission which has a wider 7.39 overall gear ratio spread that enables a "lower numerical top gear ratio and contributes to greater efficiency." GMC also so says the gearbox has been optimized so it can deliver smooth operation as well as an aggressive response.
There doesn't appear to be any other changes but the Yukon Denali comes nicely equipped with heated / ventilated front seats, active noise cancellation technology and a wireless smartphone charger. There's also an 8-inch infotainment system with GPS navigation and Apple CarPlay / Android Auto connectivity.
The 2018 GMC Yukon Denali goes on sale this fall and pricing will be announced closer to launch.