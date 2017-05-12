2018 Honda Fit / Jazz Reveals Itself On Japanese Website

A week after grainy images of the updated 2018 Honda Fit/Jazz leaked online, a number of official images of the vehicle have surfaced thanks to a website launched for the hatchback in Japan.
As we’ve become accustomed to in recent times, the changes to this so-called ‘facelifted’ model are incredibly minor. Some of those small tweaks include new garnishing around the front grille, modified air intakes, different fog lights and a revised front bumper.
Elsewhere, we can see that the new hatchback gets different black and silver wheels, taillights inspired by the Civic and a different rear bumper. Like the vehicle that leaked, the car pictured also has black wing mirror caps and an intriguing plum-colored paint finish.
The latest reports suggest that alongside the slight exterior changes, the 2018 Fit/Jazz will have different dashboard trim and in India, come complete with Honda’s 7.0-inch Digipad infotainment system.
A number of different powertrains will be available for the updated car, including the hybrid model pictured. The most popular variant will inevitably be powered by the same 1.5-liter four-cylinder, 130 hp engine as the current model.