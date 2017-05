2018 Honda Fit / Jazz Reveals Itself On Japanese Website

PHOTO GALLERY

A week after grainy images of the updated 2018 Honda Fit/Jazz leaked online, a number of official images of the vehicle have surfaced thanks to a website launched for the hatchback in Japan.As we’ve become accustomed to in recent times, the changes to this so-called ‘facelifted’ model are incredibly minor. Some of those small tweaks include new garnishing around the front grille, modified air intakes, different fog lights and a revised front bumper.Elsewhere, we can see that the new hatchback gets different black and silver wheels, taillights inspired by the Civic and a different rear bumper. Like the vehicle that leaked, the car pictured also has black wing mirror caps and an intriguing plum-colored paint finish.The latest reports suggest that alongside the slight exterior changes, the 2018 Fit/Jazz will have different dashboard trim and in India, come complete with Honda’s 7.0-inch Digipad infotainment system.A number of different powertrains will be available for the updated car, including the hybrid model pictured. The most popular variant will inevitably be powered by the same 1.5-liter four-cylinder, 130 hp engine as the current model.