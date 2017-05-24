2018 Honda Odyssey Goes On Sale, Priced From $30,890

The all-new fifth generation of the Honda Odyssey is hitting US dealerships tomorrow with a starting price of $30,890, including a $900 destination charge.
The new model has rather large shoes to fill as its predecessor remains the best-selling minivan in America for the past seven years.
Powered by Honda’s new 3.5-litre VTEC V6 engine, the new Odyssey can be paired with one of two new transmissions: a nine-speed automatic offered in LX, EX, EX-L and EX-L Navi Res trim levels and a 10-speed automatic in Touring and Elite models.
Power is rated at 280hp and 262lb-ft of torque, figures that represent a 30hp and 12lb-ft increase over the outgoing model. The new Odyssey is also more fuel efficient, with an EPA rating of 19/28/22 mpg city/highway/combined.
The cavernous cabin features Honda’s new Magic Slide second-row seats which offer more flexibility and easier access to the third row of seats by allowing the outboard seats to slide laterally in five positions, even when one or two rear-facing child seats are installed.
New connected features include what Honda calls CabinWatch, which lets the driver and front passenger view the two rear rows via the eight-inch infotainment screen by using an infrared camera mounted on the ceiling. Models equipped with the Rear Entertainment System also allow the driver to talk with the second- and third-row passengers through the wireless headphones and third-row headphone jacks.
A faster, more user-friendly interface has also been introduced for the infotainment system that also offers Apple Car Play and Android Auto. Honda also claims that the interior is now class-leading in quietness, thanks to a more aerodynamic and tightly-sealed body that makes use of an acoustic-laminated windscreen and front door glass, triple door seals, a thicker rear door, rear quarter and rear windscreen glass, added insulation in the engine bay and fenders, acoustic foam in 14 areas of the body structure and finally a standard Active Noise Control system.
EX and above trim levels also get the Honda Sensing suite of driver assistance systems as standard, including Collision Mitigation Braking System, Lane Keeping Assist, Road Departure Mitigation and Adaptive Cruise Control.