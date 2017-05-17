2018 Infiniti QX50 Revealed In New Patent Photos

Infiniti recently unveiled the QX50 concept at the North American International Auto Show and now we could be getting our best glimpse of the production model.
These patent images show a stylish crossover which closely mimics the aforementioned concept. Despite this, there are a handful of changes including a slightly smaller grille and a new front bumper with more restrained air intakes.
The side profile remains pretty true to the concept but designers installed traditional door handles and revised side skirts. Additional changes are limited but there's a more conventional rear bumper and a new tailgate-mounted spoiler with a smaller third brake light.
Infiniti hasn't said much about the model but when they introduced the QX50 concept, they strongly hinted the production crossover would use their new Variable Compression Turbo (VC-Turbo) engine.
At the time, Infiniti mentioned that the crossover is "one of the ideal applications" for the 2.0-liter VC-Turbo which produces a higher output than "many competing four-cylinder turbocharged gasoline engines." The automaker also suggested the engine would be paired with a front-biased intelligent all-wheel drive system.
The engine is set to go into production in 2018 and engineers are targeting a 27-percent improvement in fuel efficiency over V6 engines with a similar power output.