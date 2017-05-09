2018 Infiniti QX80 To Use Same Powertrain And Platform As Current Model

Infiniti recently unveiled the QX80 Monograph concept at the New York Auto Show and a new report is suggesting it will preview the next-generation model which will arrive before the end of the year.
Speaking with Motor Trend, Infiniti President Roland Krueger confirmed the 2018 QX80 will use the same platform and powertrain as its predecessor. This means we can expect to find a familiar 5.6-liter V8 engine that produces 400 hp and 413 lb-ft of torque.
While it's a tad unusual for a new model to keep the same powertrain and platform as its predecessor, Krueger said “It is a very successful car and very successful architecture and it fits right into the market. When you look at powertrain, capacity for seven seats, it fits right in.”
Krueger didn't have much else to say about the model but the SUV's styling is expected to closely echo the concept. Customers can also look forward to an updated interior which will likely put more of an emphasis on luxury.
In related news, Krueger confirmed the company is working on an electric vehicle. There's word on when it will arrive but it's long overdue as Infiniti introduced the LE concept at the 2012 New York Auto Show and promised a production variant within a few years. However, those plans were eventually shelved as the company decided to focus on higher volume models.