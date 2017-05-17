2018 Jeep Wrangler Could Get Six Different Engine Options

As the world eagerly awaits the arrival of the 2018 Jeep Wrangler, Jalopnik has received an anonymous tip detailing the range of engines set to be available in the new off-roader.
While the veracity of the claims can’t be verified, the tipster reportedly has connections at an FCA assembly plant and says there will be six different engine options available for the 2018 Wrangler.
Kicking off the range will be two versions of FCA’s familiar 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine. Alongside these will be two variants of a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder, a 3.0-liter V6 diesel and an entry-level 2.2-liter diesel four.
No power or torque figures have been leaked about these engines nor has word broken on what transmissions the Wrangler will be offered with. However, an optional eight-speed automatic is a likely candidate for the range.
FCA has declined to comment on the range of reported engines but if true, owners will certainly be spoilt for choice when it comes to powertrains.
Beyond the engines which may power the new Wrangler, we know that it will get an evolutionary design adopting a revised front fascia. Aluminum is also expected to be used for a number of body panels in an attempt to save weight and improve fuel efficiency.
Renderings via JL Wrangler Forums.