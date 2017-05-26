2018 Jeep Wrangler Pickup Looks Ready To Shake Up The Market

We've seen the 2018 Jeep Wrangler on numerous occasions and now we're getting a closer look at the pickup variant.
Set to become Jeep's first truck since the Comanche, the modern-day Scrambler successor follows in the footsteps of the Wrangler Unlimited and features a four-door passenger compartment with a small rear bed. Heavy camouflage hides most of the styling details but we can see the truck will have a unique hardtop with a large rear window.
Like the standard model, the pickup will use a handful of aluminum components to reduce weight and improve fuel efficiency. Jeep has been tight-lipped on specifics but rumors have suggested the hood and doors could both be made from aluminum.
The truck's interior should echo its counterparts so drivers can expect to find a three-spoke steering wheel, painted trim, and chrome accents. The model should also offer an 8.4-inch Uconnect infotainment system as well as upmarket options such as a heated steering wheel.
A recent report suggested the Wrangler could be offered with six engine options including two versions of a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder and two versions of the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6. There could also be a 2.2-liter four-cylinder diesel and a 3.0-liter V6 EcoDiesel.
Photo Credits: CarPix for CarScoops