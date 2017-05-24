2018 Mercedes S-Class Priced In Europe Revealing Only Slight Bump

Just last month, Mercedes revealed a revised version of its flagship S-Class sedan at the Shanghai Auto Show. Now it's released pricing for the European market – on the first versions to become available, at any rate.
In exchange for all the updated equipment inside, out, and under the hood, the manufacturer's suggested retail price has gone up across the board... but not by as much as you might think. All models are being offered at launch exclusively with 4Matic all-wheel drive, with prices listed in Euros, including the mandatory 19-percent value-added tax.
The S350d remains the entry-level model in Europe, with a 3.0-liter six-cylinder diesel for 88,446.75 in short-wheelbase guise. That's a couple grand more than last year's model, but the long-wheelbase version costs only a couple hundred more than its predecessor at 91,719.25.
The next step up is the S400d, a new model with a more potent version of the same engine (producing 340 hp instead of 286). It's priced at 93,206.75 with the short wheelbase or 96,479.25 stretched.
With no S400 released at this point, the S560 represents the standard gasoline model, replacing the S500/S550. With a 4.0-liter V8 good for 469 hp, it starts at 113,960.35 on the short wheelbase (up from 111k) or 116,994.85 stretched (up from 114k). The super-luxe Maybach version goes for 143,508.05 (instead of 138k).
At the top of the line is the AMG S63, which ditches the old 5.5-liter twin-turbo V8 for the new 4.0-liter unit, but increases output to 612 hp (27 more than before). Available initially only on the long wheelbase, it carries a sticker price of 160,293 (instead of 156k).
Other models expected to join the lineup are a new six-cylinder gasoline engine with 48-volt electric system, a new plug-in hybrid, and the V12 models – including the S600, Maybach S600, and AMG S65. While the prices don't covert directly to other markets and currencies, if you apply the relative difference you should get a fairly accurate picture of what to expect from your local dealership.