2018 Nissan Leaf Teased, Debuts Later This Year
| By Michael Gauthier
Nissan has released the first teaser image of the next-generation Leaf.
Set to debut later this year, the redesigned model promises to build on the success of its predecessor which Nissan claims is the world's best-selling electric vehicle with more than 260,000 units on the road.
The teaser image doesn't reveal much but it suggests the car will be equipped with high-tech LED headlights which look significantly better than what is used on the current model.
Little is known about the car at this point but previous reports have suggested the 2018 Leaf could be offered with a 40 kWh and 60 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The latter variant could have a range of up to 340 miles (547 km) on a single charge.
Renault-Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn has also confirmed the Leaf will come with semi-autonomous driving technology. Dubbed ProPilot, the system will enable the car to drive autonomously on the highway.
Nissan says we can expect a "series of photos and informational briefs" to be released throughout the summer leading up to the Leaf's unveiling.
