2018 Peugeot 308 GTi Leaked Showing Facelifted Hot Hatch

It was barely two weeks ago that Peugeot revealed a mild facelift for its C-segment hatchback.
The refreshed 308 didn't at first include details on the GTi performance version, so as subtle as the updates were to the base model, our minds immediately started to wander.
Well it looks like we won't have to wander or wonder for much longer as the first image of the new French hot hatch has already leaked out.
According to Motor1, this solitary image was briefly posted on Peugeot's Spanish Twitter account before being taken down. We appear to be looking at a brochure-quality promotional shot of the updated hot hatch, encompassing both the subtle revisions applied to the base model and the sporty touches from the GTi.
Notice the bigger wheels with their low-profile rubber and red brake calipers (behind what looks like five spokes), the larger grille apertures, red front spoiler, side skirts, and that unusual front/rear color split that the Lion marque has made the signature of its performance models – in this case blue up front, black at the back.
The existing 308 GTi packed a 1.6-liter turbo four good for as much as 266 horsepower and 243 lb-ft of torque, putting it on about the same pace as the Ford Focus ST and out ahead of the Honda Civic Si and VW Golf GTI (in terms of power, at least). Expect a slight power bump to come with the update, but word has it that PSA is working on an even more potent model to slot in above it and go up against the likes of the Focus RS, Civic Type R, and Golf R.