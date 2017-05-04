2018 Peugeot 308 Is The Mildest Of Facelifts

Peugeot has just unveiled the facelifted 2018 308 and as recently leaked images previewed, the design of the new model is almost identical to the outgoing car but does receive a number of new features.
The front of the facelifted Peugeot 308 looks very familiar, with headlights seemingly identical to the current car that retain LED daytime running lights. A new grille has been installed which shuns the horizontal slats of the outgoing model in favor of small silver rectangles that appear to float alongside the prominent central Peugeot badge.
Changes have also been made to the front bumper with it incorporating different faux air intakes and square fog lights. No official images of the rear have been released just yet, but based on the leaked pictures, the taillights are marginally different, as is the bumper.
More important than the new design of the facelifted 308 are the advanced driver assistance systems it has taken from the 3008 SUV. Among these include Active Safety Braking and Active Lane Departure Warning. Additionally, the new 308 has the company’s Visiopark 1 system which can automatically steer the hatchback into a free parking space. Inside is the latest i-Cockpit system that is MirrorLink, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatible.
In terms of engines, the facelifted car gets two diesels and one petrol. The first diesel engine is the BlueHDi 180 S&S engine that comes mated as standard to an eight-speed automatic transmission developed with Aisin. Also offered is the BlueHDI 130 S&S four-cylinder diesel and a three-cylinder petrol unit that ships with a 6-speed manual as standard.