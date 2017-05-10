2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Screams Its Lungs Out In New Film

How often does one get to see a video with a high-performance sports car, such as the Porsche 911 GT3, that is better than the original launch film?
Well, not often enough, obviously, or we wouldn’t have been so hyped over the footage posted by DriveTribe, which depicts the facelifted model on the track, accelerating, going sideways, and making a lot of noise.
Before turning up the volume, we will remind you that the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 has much more than a new face, lighting units, carbon fiber rear wing, tweaked chassis, and some improvements made inside, as it received a new 4.0-liter naturally aspirated flat-six engine.
Based around the units found in the 911 RSR and 911 GT3 R racers, it pushes 500hp and 338lb-ft (458Nm) of torque to the ground via a standard 7-speed dual-clutch PDK gearbox, thus allowing it to reach 100km/h (62mph) in just 3.4 seconds.
Porschephiles can pay extra for the optional six-speed stick shift, which adds 0.5sec to the 0-100km/h (62mph) sprint time.