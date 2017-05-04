2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Sets Personal Best Of 7:12.7 On The Nurburgring [w/Video]

By going round the legendary Nordschleife in just a little over 7 minutes and 12 seconds, the new Porsche 911 GT3 managed to demolish the previous model's personal best by 12.3 seconds.
Boasting rear-axle steering, a 7-speed Porsche PDK gearbox and Michelin Sport Cup 2 N1 tires, the GT3 managed to abuse the track under perfect conditions, with ideal air and asphalt temperatures.
"By achieving this time, we have emphatically proven that the new 911 GT3 not only provides the best driving experience, but can also deliver an impressive performance on the Nordschleife. The focus was on optimising the driving quality and adapting to the slight increase in engine power," said VP of motorsport & GT cars at Porsche, Frank-Steffen Walliser.
"A few years ago, lap times like this could only ever be achieved by thoroughbred racing cars with slick tyres," added GT product line director, Andreas Preuninger. "The new GT3 can now achieve this with comparatively modest power, but is still fully suited for everyday use."
Powering the new GT3 is the same high-revving, naturally aspirated 500 PS engine found in the 911 GT3 Cup racing car, although the fact that it weighs just 3,153 lbs (1,430 kg) doesn't hurt either. In a straight line, the 2018 GT3 will hit 60 mph (96 km/h) in just 3.2 seconds and max out at 197 mph (317 km/h).
"If you can drive fast on the Nordschleife, you can drive fast anywhere in the world," concluded Walliser.
7 minutes, 12.7 seconds: The 911 GT3 sets a new best time from Porsche AG on Vimeo.