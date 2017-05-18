2018 Subaru Forester Gets Minor Price Hike And New Black Edition

Subaru has introduced the 2018 Forester Black Edition.
Based on the Forester 2.5i Premium, the Black Edition features a modestly revised exterior with black fog light surrounds and 18-inch alloy wheels with a black finish. The crossover has also been equipped with LED headlights and a unique grille with a blacked-out wing motif. Four different colors will be available including Crystal Black Silica, Crystal White Pearl, Dark Gray Metallic, and Ice Silver Metallic.
The unique styling carries over to the interior as designers installed special seats with exclusive upholstery and simulated leather bolsters. Drivers will also find silver contrast stitching and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with paddle shifters. Elsewhere, there's silver metallic trim and gloss black accents.
Besides the unique styling features, the Forester Black Edition comes equipped with additional standard equipment including a rear cargo tray and welcome lighting. The All-Weather package is also standard and it includes heated front seats, heated mirrors, and a windshield wiper de-icer.
Power is provided by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine which produces 170 hp (172 PS) and 174 lb-ft (235 Nm) of torque. It is connected to a Lineartronic CVT gearbox and comes standard with X-Mode and Hill Descent Control.
The Black Edition will be a $1,150 option on the Forester 2.5i Premium which starts at $25,695.
Besides announcing the special edition model, Subaru confirmed the 2018 Forester will be priced from $22,795 which is a $200 increase over last year's model.